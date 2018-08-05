What did Terrance Williams say about May arrest, absence of Dez and Cowboys WR coach?

Dallas Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams spoke to the media Sunday for the first time since the start of training camp.
But he declined to discuss his May arrest for public intoxication following a car accident in Frisco and the viral dash cam video of him blaming a former college teammate for the accident and falling off a motorized scooter.
“I don’t want to talk about that,” Williams said.
Asked if a weight was lifted off of him after the Frisco police closed the case when he completed a state-mandated alcohol awareness education course, he said: “I don’t want to talk about that.”
Williams also curiously declined to talk about how different camp was without longtime tight end Jason Witten, who retired in the offseason.
“I don’t want to talk about that,” was also his answer when asked about Witten.
What he did expound on was the absence of receiver Dez Bryant, one of his closest friends who was cut in April, his health after missing the entire offseason with a fractured foot and the revamped receiver corps under the guidance of new receivers coach Sanjay Lal.
“I mean Dez is my dog, it’s different because you just miss the different stuff that he brings to the table,” Williams said. “But it’s just something that he got us right whenever stuff didn’t go well, so it’s kind of a big difference, but he’s doing his thing and I wish nothing but the best for him.”
Williams, however, was quick to praise veteran receiver additions Deonte Thompson, Allen Hurns and Tavon Austin for what they have brought on the field and in the meeting room.
“I think it’s one of the best rooms I’ve been in,” Williams said. “These guys are hard workers and DT, Allan and Tavon, they’re guys that will get you going no matter what and I think we just feed off each other. If somebody is not having a good day, [you have one of them to step up]. It’s just one of these rooms that we just continue to feed off each other and sometimes our coach don’t have to correct us, the players will correct themselves. That’s a good break from just hearing coaches talk all the time when you have players that have done certain stuff that you haven’t done before to correct you and show you how to do it the proper way.”
He is also high on receivers coach Sanjay Lal, who replaced the disappointing Derek Dooley in the offseason, and has been charged with making the group more technically sound.
He said he is learning stuff room Lal that he never never knew before.
“Getting low. Having good hand placement. Being at the right depth. Just different stuff that I ain’t never had before,” Lal said. “It’s a learning process. But it’s working in my favor that you have a guy that knows so much about football and so much detail about it that you can actually pay attention and see the results when you practice.”
Williams says he is a good place emotionally right now after admittedly letting things get to him during a disappointing 2017 season in which he caught 53 passes for 568 yards. It was lowest yards per catch (10.7) of his career and also marked the first time he failed to score a touchdown.
“It’s just things that you go through as a player when people expect so much when try to be a team player and it doesn’t pan out your way,” Williams said. “There is a lot of folks that say a lot of stuff. It kind of got to me a little bit. I feel like I’m good now. I’m in a different place. I am with folks that actually care about the game. It’s actually a big difference than continuing to hear a lot of negative all the time. It’s kinda good to hear folks happy all the time.”
Williams focus right now is getting healthy after missing the entire offseason with a fractured foot. He has been cleared to practice and has done more and more each day.
But he is not 100 percent and is still experiencing some pain.
“I do, but that’s nothing to complain about,” Williams said. “When you’ve been sitting out for a long time, the first chance you get to come out here, you try to be cautious but then when you feel the pain you go through and get used to it, it’s just a new thing you got to keep fighting through.”
“It’s just something I got to fight through. Me being the guy that I am, I’m going to continue to fight through it no matter what. I’m just happy to be back out here.”
Being the guy he is, the Cowboys know he someone they can count on to show up no matter what. Williams has never missed a game his five-year career, playing in all 80 games since being drafted by in the third round out of Baylor in 2013.
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said the team is being deliberate with Williams in how they use him in practice. Some days he will get more work than others. They like what they have seen so far and the focus is to get him ready for the season opener.
