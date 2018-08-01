Terrance Williams steers clear of any more trouble in Frisco case

Dallas Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams is no longer in the crosshairs of the Frisco Police Department.

He was charged with public intoxication after Frisco police found him riding an electric scooter near his home in May while they investigated an accident involving his crashed Lamborghini.

The case against him has now been dismissed after Williams completed a state-mandated alcohol awareness education course, per a release sent out by his attorney, Hunter Biederman.

Any property damage caused by Williams’ vehicle, which hit a light pole at the intersection of Frisco Green Avenue and Lebanon Road, has been settled with the city along with any labor costs.

The Frisco police told Williams that no additional charges will be forthcoming.

The NFL is still investigating the matter.

In a dashcam video, Williams denied that he was the occupant of the vehicle and blamed former Baylor teammate Kendall Wright for wrecking his car.

In the video released by police, Williams can be seen swerving on his scooter before crashing in front of police, prompting his arrest on misdemeanor public intoxication charges.

Williams is participating in training camp with the Cowboys after missing the off-season while rehabilitating a fractured foot.

He has repeatedly declined to speak to the media.