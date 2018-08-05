Disruptive DT Antwaun Woods moving up depth chart as quick as punch (to Frederick)

So you think Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods was just a no-name backup getting into a fight with Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick on Saturday?

Well on Sunday, Woods was working with the first team at nose tackle and drew praise from coach Jason Garrett and defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli for the progress he has made.

“He’s doing a really good job,” Garrett said. “He’s showing up. You want to create opportunities for guys and you want them to earn them and earn more opportunities. He’s certainly a good example of that so far. He’s really strong. He plays with very good leverage. He’s just disruptive. He’s disruptive getting to the quarterbacks. He makes a lot of plays. And he shows up. Has to keep it going.”

Woods, who went to college at USC, spent much of the past two seasons on the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad.

The Cowboys signed him May after he was waived injured by the Titans because they coveted his potential at nose tackle.

The 6-foot-1, 312-pound Woods has made a quick move up the depth chart so far in training camp, showing his competitiveness and fearless with the squabble with Frederick on Saturday.

Woods beat Frederick on a rep on the pass rush drill. The two eyed each other, resulting in Frederick making comment about beating him up. Woods responded with a quick 1-2 punch to Frederick, beginning a full-on melee between the offensive and defensive lines before order was restored.

Woods impressed the Cowboys most with his work during the goal line period.

“I see a lot,” Marinelli said. “He has been very disrupted. A very explosive player with balance. He is coming out and competing.”

Is he a prototypical nose tackle?

“Yeah but with movement,” Marinelli said. “Some of these guys are just anchor guys. I don’t like anchor. I like guys who can run and wrap and do those things. He’s got that stuff. Just working. Got to keep doing it.”