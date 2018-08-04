Watch Michael Irvin and Emmitt Smith lose interest in Ray Lewis’ Hall of Fame speech

Terrell Owens didn’t attend his induction ceremony into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which took place on Saturday night in Canton. Ohio.
But Ray Lewis gave a speech that made up for it. During his induction, the former Ravens’ star spoke for over 30 minutes.
And former Cowboys legends Michael Irvin and Emmitt Smith, along with the majority of people watching, struggled with the length of the speech. Here’s a video of the pair from the ceremony.
And here’s a still of Irvin looking somewhat confused.
