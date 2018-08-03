Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018. The class will be announced Saturday.
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018. The class will be announced Saturday. Matt Sayles AP
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018. The class will be announced Saturday. Matt Sayles AP

Dallas Cowboys

Will Terrell Owens go into Hall of Fame wearing a Cowboys or Eagles jersey?

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

August 03, 2018 02:28 PM

Terrell Owens is not attending his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which will take place this weekend in Canton, Ohio.

However, it appears that he has elected to go into the Hall as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. The image of the former Cowboys’ wide receiver on the event’s program shows him in his Eagles’ uniform.

In addition to his stay in Dallas (2006-2008) and Philadelphia (2004-2005), Owens spent eight seasons with the 49ers (1996-2003), and one season each with the Bills (2009) and Bengals (2010).

Owens’ decision to skip his induction in favor of his own celebration at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga has been criticized by a number of former players and notable NFL figures, including Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and former Dallas wide receiver Michael Irvin.

Despite his controversial departure from the Eagles, Jeffrey Lurie, the team’s Chariman and CEO, still praised Owens when the receiver was announced as a hall-of-fame inductee.

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin talked about the Pro Football Hall of Fame's decision to ignore Terrell Owens during induction ceremony. Irvin was in attendance for a fantasy football convention at the Will Rogers Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  