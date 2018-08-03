Will Terrell Owens go into Hall of Fame wearing a Cowboys or Eagles jersey?

Terrell Owens is not attending his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which will take place this weekend in Canton, Ohio.

However, it appears that he has elected to go into the Hall as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. The image of the former Cowboys’ wide receiver on the event’s program shows him in his Eagles’ uniform.

In addition to his stay in Dallas (2006-2008) and Philadelphia (2004-2005), Owens spent eight seasons with the 49ers (1996-2003), and one season each with the Bills (2009) and Bengals (2010).

Owens’ decision to skip his induction in favor of his own celebration at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga has been criticized by a number of former players and notable NFL figures, including Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and former Dallas wide receiver Michael Irvin.

Despite his controversial departure from the Eagles, Jeffrey Lurie, the team’s Chariman and CEO, still praised Owens when the receiver was announced as a hall-of-fame inductee.