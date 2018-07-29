Cowboys’ rookie left camp early for the best of reasons

Rookie tight end Dalton Schultz left camp early but it was for a good reason.



The Cowboys’ fourth-round pick from Stanford left to join his girlfriend Laurel Heinrich, who is expecting their first child.





“He came off the practice field to try to make it there,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “I have not heard this morning what the result was.”



The couple had previously announced on social media that the child was due in August so the baby might be here earlier than expected. According to her Instagram page, Heinrich is in Stockton, Calif. So Schultz didn’t have far to go.