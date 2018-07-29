Cowboys quarterback Dalton Sturm, left, targets tight end Dalton Schultz for a pass during the first practice at training camp in Oxnard, Calif., on Thursday. Schultz left Saturday’s practice early to go be with his girlfriend, who is expecting their first child.
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys’ rookie left camp early for the best of reasons

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

July 29, 2018 06:34 PM

Rookie tight end Dalton Schultz left camp early but it was for a good reason.

The Cowboys’ fourth-round pick from Stanford left to join his girlfriend Laurel Heinrich, who is expecting their first child.

bump daaaayyy! countin down the moments until I get to meet my lil nugget

A post shared by laurel heinrich (@lheinrich) on

“He came off the practice field to try to make it there,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “I have not heard this morning what the result was.”

The couple had previously announced on social media that the child was due in August so the baby might be here earlier than expected. According to her Instagram page, Heinrich is in Stockton, Calif. So Schultz didn’t have far to go.

