Cowboy rookie receiver Cedrick Wilson’s shoulder injury may be serious

Dallas Cowboys rookie receiver Cedrick Wilson left Saturday’s first full-pad practice with a shoulder injury.



Cowboys’ coach Jason Garrett said the club is still determining the nature of the injury.



“We’ll continue to get tests on it,” Garrett said after Sunday’s walk through. “We don’t anticipate him being back for at least a couple of days. We’ll give you updates as we get more information.”



Cowboys’ vice president Stephen Jones said Wilson had an MRI and they’re waiting for the results. He said the club will likely need to bring another receiver into camp.



NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Wilson had a torn labrum but the Cowboys haven’t confirmed the severity of the injury.



Wilson was selected in the sixth round of the NFL draft out of Boise State in April.





#Cowboys rookie WR Cedrick Wilson is believed to have torn the labrum in his shoulder in practice, sources say. The sixth rounder is undergoing more tests to determine the next course of action. Would be a blow to depth. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 29, 2018

