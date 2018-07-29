Cowboys rookie wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, right, tries to get past cornerback Jourdan Lewis during mini camp practice in June. Wilson injured a shoulder in Saturday’s first padded practice at training camp in Oxnard, Calif., and his status is unknown.
Cowboy rookie receiver Cedrick Wilson’s shoulder injury may be serious

By Stefan Stevenson

July 29, 2018 06:12 PM

Oxnard, Calif.

Dallas Cowboys rookie receiver Cedrick Wilson left Saturday’s first full-pad practice with a shoulder injury.

Cowboys’ coach Jason Garrett said the club is still determining the nature of the injury.

“We’ll continue to get tests on it,” Garrett said after Sunday’s walk through. “We don’t anticipate him being back for at least a couple of days. We’ll give you updates as we get more information.”

Cowboys’ vice president Stephen Jones said Wilson had an MRI and they’re waiting for the results. He said the club will likely need to bring another receiver into camp.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Wilson had a torn labrum but the Cowboys haven’t confirmed the severity of the injury.

Wilson was selected in the sixth round of the NFL draft out of Boise State in April.

