Jourdan Lewis showed off some shoe flash Saturday morning

Jourdan Lewis showed off some flash during the Dallas Cowboys’ Saturday morning walk through. And it wasn’t just the cornerback’s coverage skills.



Lewis was wearing some customized Adidas cleats which feature a complete metallic sheen. He’s not sure they’ll pass NFL censor’s on gameday but they’re proving effective so far in training camp. He got the cleats about four weeks ago.



“I made it metallic all around,” said Lewis, who wore Nike and Adidas cleats during his four years at Michgian. “It’s cool, different. I like it. These are pretty light and they’re durable.”



Are they worth paying a fine for in an NFL game?



“No, I won’t,” he said with a laugh. “Kids might like them though. This is exclusive. This is for me.”





