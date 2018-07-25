Cowboys legend accused of sexually harassing NFL Network makeup artist, per report

Former Cowboys great Michael Irvin might be in trouble.

The latest sexual harassment lawsuit filed over supposed misconduct at the NFL Network reveals that the Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver allegedly kept touching one of the network’s makeup artists. This, despite repeated reminders that he not do so.

The information comes from court documents obtained by USA Today.

The employee, Erin McParland, was at the network for two years starting in 2014. She states that she was “subjected to ongoing and continuing sexual harassment by current and former on-air talent and other employees.”

The lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, also claimed that former All-Pro defensive back Eric Davis would “rub his genitals” against McParland.

Last December, several other on-air employees of the network, including Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor and Heath Evans, were suspended over similar accusations.

