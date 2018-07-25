This star Giants star allegedly tried to pay $1,000 for sex, report says

What a difference a year makes.

Last August, Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys were still facing the possibility of running back Ezekiel Ellliott serving a six-game suspension for an alleged domestic violence incident.

Now, one of their NFC East rivals has a star player who might be involved in a scandal.

Ishmael Temple says Odell Beckham Jr. told his associates to beat him up while Temple was at Beckham’s Beverly Hills home in January. The information was revealed in court documents obtained by TMZ.

The documents also claim that Beckham Jr. tried to pay a woman $1,000 for sex and there is evidence he consumed illicit drugs.

Temple previously sued Beckham Jr. over the incident for a reported $15 million.

Beckham and his representatives have both issued strong denials concerning these accusations.

Here is a statement from Beckham Jr.’s attorney, via the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Following today’s allegation, I received a statement from Daniel E. Davillier, attorney for #Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr, who is refusing to pay extortion money. Here it is: pic.twitter.com/BTwcVI06Wo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2018