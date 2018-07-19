Aaron Rodgers on Tony Romo’s Super Bowl pick: ‘I wish that he wouldn’t say things like that...’

Tony Romo has been in the news quite a bit during the month of July.

This past Sunday, the former Cowboy rallied to win his first-ever American Century Celebrity Golf Championship, which was held in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Last week, the current CBS NFL broadcaster predicted that the Packers and Jaguars will be playing each other in Super Bowl LIII. Romo and his partner Jim Nantz will be calling that game on CBS.

Former All-Pro Aaron Rodgers, who starts under center for the Packers, was not thrilled with Romo’s early forecast.

“I wish that he wouldn’t say things like that because it’s kind of better to fly under-the-radar sometimes, especially in the NFC,” Rodgers said during an interview on the NFL Network.

When the NFL posted Romo’s prediction with a photo on the league’s Instagram account, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady commented on the image: “We will see Tony, we will see!”

Brady won the Associated Press’ NFL MVP Award last season, which marks the third time in his career he’s claimed that honor. This past February, the Patriots lost Super Bowl LII to the Philadelphia Eagles, 41-33.