Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott both finished in the top 5 of NFLShop.com’s highest selling jerseys for 2017.(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)
Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott both finished in the top 5 of NFLShop.com’s highest selling jerseys for 2017.(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File) Ron Jenkins AP
Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott both finished in the top 5 of NFLShop.com’s highest selling jerseys for 2017.(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File) Ron Jenkins AP

Dallas Cowboys

Worst skilled players in the NFL? ESPN analyst has Dallas close to last

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

July 12, 2018 04:25 PM

It’s no secret that many analysts and fans are down on the Dallas Cowboys’ current crop of wide receivers.

But, this is bad.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell recently ranked the collective skill position groups for all 32 NFL teams. And the Cowboys ranked all the way down at No. 30, trailing the Dolphins (No. 31) and the Jets (No. 32).

Dallas’ figure ranks last among teams in the NFC and worst in the NFC East by a health margin. The Redskins are the next-worst rated group at No. 18, while the Giants are the top rated group in the division and the No. 2 overall spot.

The Chiefs claimed the top overall position.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott likes direction of team.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  