Worst skilled players in the NFL? ESPN analyst has Dallas close to last

It’s no secret that many analysts and fans are down on the Dallas Cowboys’ current crop of wide receivers.

But, this is bad.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell recently ranked the collective skill position groups for all 32 NFL teams. And the Cowboys ranked all the way down at No. 30, trailing the Dolphins (No. 31) and the Jets (No. 32).

Dallas’ figure ranks last among teams in the NFC and worst in the NFC East by a health margin. The Redskins are the next-worst rated group at No. 18, while the Giants are the top rated group in the division and the No. 2 overall spot.

The Chiefs claimed the top overall position.