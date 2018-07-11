Watch ex-Cowboy Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones fight an Atlanta airport employee

Warning: Some viewers may find the following video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Adam "Pacman" Jones has gotten into another public altercation.

The former Dallas Cowboys cornerback was at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta when he got into a fight with an airport employee.

Here's a video, first released by TMZ, that captures a majority of the incident:

Watch Adam “Pacman” Jones Justifiably Knockout Airport Employee After The Guy Put Hands on Jones’ Lady (Video) https://t.co/5noQHUzz11 pic.twitter.com/8jMthg7wFo — Robert Littal (@BSO) July 11, 2018

At first, the incident was limited to a verbal sparring session.

Then, as things tend to do when Jones is involved, the proceedings got physical.

Only, in this case, Jones seems to be in the right.

Police told TMZ that the airport employee was the one who started the affair and was the first to throw a punch. The employee was then arrested by members of the Atlana Police Department and charged with battery.

Jones was not charged with any crimes as law enforcement determined he was simply defending himself.