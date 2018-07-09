Cowboys' White faces assault charges for brandishing gun in road rage incident; attorney says he's innocent

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Marquez White is facing a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Collin County court records.

White, 23, was indicted June 7 on one count and is currently free on a $7,500 bond. The charge stems from a road rage incident on the Dallas North Tollway in Plano on Oct. 20 in which White brandished a gun at a fellow driver.

But his attorney, Dallas-based Toby Shook, is confident the charge will be dropped.

"Marquez did everything legally,” Shook said. “He displayed a gun but didn’t point it at this individual because he was very concerned with how this individual was making threats. I’m hopeful that this case can be dismissed, because I don’t think he violated the law."

The Cowboys do not have a comment "at this time." An NFL spokesman has yet to return a request for comment.

White made a court appearance last week, and the next date is scheduled for Aug. 10, the day after the Cowboys’ preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Shook said the delay from when the incident happened, Oct.20, to the indictment, June 7, is unusual, but White had moved in that time and changed his number.

"There was a series in breakdown in communications," Shook said. "He didn’t have notice that hearing was going on and was shocked to learn this warrant came out months later. It’s a bit unusual. It was an unfortunate series of miscommunication."

If convicted, White could face a penalty of two to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

White joined the Cowboys as a sixth-round pick out of Florida State in 2017. He didn't make the 53-man roster and spent the season on the practice squad.

White has a chance to make the 53-man roster this season with a strong training camp.