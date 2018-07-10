How did President Trump's latest Supreme Court nominee rule on the Dez Bryant 'catch'?

Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee for the United States Supreme Court, might be a popular pick for many people in Texas.

But a few Cowboys fans might disagree with a some comments the current judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit made about Dez Bryant's infamous 'catch.'

During the team's 2014 NFC playoff matchup against the Packers in Green Bay, Bryant appeared to make a catch. But the ruling was controversially overturned on replay because he allegedly didn’t hold the ball throughout the process of going to the ground.

Kavanaugh agrees with the NFL's call.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"It's better when the rules governing a catch are set forth before Dez Bryant falls to the ground," he said while speaking at Marquette Law School in 2015. "Because the rule said, that was it. If we can do it in the NFL, we can do it here as well."

Interestingly, the league's competition committee unanimously overturned that ruling this past spring by stating that Bryant did make the catch.

Kavanaugh's wife, Ashley, is from Abilene and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1997. She also worked as the personal secretary to former President George W. Bush.

So, it's certainly possible that she might be Cowboys fan.