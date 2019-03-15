Former Aggie QB traded to Titans. Full trade details inside

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins have traded QB Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans.

Dolphins traded QB Ryan Tannehill to the Titans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2019

Miami will get a 2019 seventh-round draft pick and 2020 fourth-round draft pick. Tennessee gets Tannehill and a 2019 sixth rounder.

According to Schefter, the Titans and Tannehill agree on a 1-year, $7 million fully guaranteed contract that goes to $12 million-plus with playtime and other incentives.

Schefter went on to say that Miami will save $33 million over the next two years in cap space.

One other interesting detail on today’s trade: Dolphins paid $5M of Ryan Tannehill’s $7M fully guaranteed money in the form of a signing bonus, per source. Softened blow for Tennessee. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2019

Tannehill, who played at Big Spring (TX) high school and Texas A&M, was selected by Miami with the 8th overall pick in 2012. In six seasons, Tannehill was injured in 2017, he passed for 20,434 yards while completing 62.8 percent of the his passes. He threw for 123 TDs and 75 interceptions.

Tannehill holds numerous franchise records including most completions in a single season (392), most completions as a rookie (282), most passing yards as a rookie (3,294) and most consecutive completions (25).