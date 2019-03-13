Redskins re-sign RB Adrian Peterson. Here’s what his deal is worth

According to ESPN NFL national reporter John Keim, running back Adrian Peterson is returning to the Washington Redskins for 2 years and $8 million.

Running back Adrian Peterson has signed with the Redskins. Two years $8 million per source. — John Keim (@john_keim) March 13, 2019

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Peterson started all 16 games last season for the Redskins and rushed for 1,042 yards and 7 TDs. He had his longest rush of his 12-year career with a 90-yard TD vs. the Eagles.

A former standout at Palestine High School (Texas) and the University of Oklahoma, Peterson has played for 4 teams during his career, most notably for the Vikings for 10 seasons.

Peterson is 8th all time in NFL rushing yards with 13,318 and could sit in 5th after the 2019 season.