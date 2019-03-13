Football

Redskins re-sign RB Adrian Peterson. Here’s what his deal is worth

By Brian Gosset

March 13, 2019 10:11 PM

According to ESPN NFL national reporter John Keim, running back Adrian Peterson is returning to the Washington Redskins for 2 years and $8 million.

Peterson started all 16 games last season for the Redskins and rushed for 1,042 yards and 7 TDs. He had his longest rush of his 12-year career with a 90-yard TD vs. the Eagles.

A former standout at Palestine High School (Texas) and the University of Oklahoma, Peterson has played for 4 teams during his career, most notably for the Vikings for 10 seasons.

Peterson is 8th all time in NFL rushing yards with 13,318 and could sit in 5th after the 2019 season.

