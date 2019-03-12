Dallas Cowboys

LB Damien Wilson agrees to terms with Chiefs, follows WR Coles Beasley out of Dallas

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

March 12, 2019 07:33 PM

The door continued to swing one way for the Dallas Cowboys in free agency Tuesday as linebacker Damien Wilson has come to terms with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wilson joined receiver Cole Beasley who walked out of the door earlier in the day.

Beasley came to terms with the Buffalo Bills.

Neither player can sign a contract until Wednesday when free agency officially begins.

Wilson, a fourth-round pick in 2015, played just 28 percent of the Cowboys’ defensive snaps at strongside linebacker last season.

He started 22 games in four years with the Cowboys. He recorded 2.5 sacks and 103 total tackles.

Wilson will join former Cowboys linebacker Anthony Hitchens in Kansas City, who signed as a free agent last season.

The Cowboys can use Sean Lee, Chris Covington, Justin March-Lillard and Joe Thomas to fill in on the strong side with middle linebacker Jaylon Smith and weakside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

