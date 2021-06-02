Luka Doncic’s career-best playoff 1st quarter leads Mavericks early against LA Clippers

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard defends during the first quarter of Game 5 Wednesday night at the Staples Center. Doncic had a career postseason-high 19 points in the quarter. AP

It did not matter if Luka Doncic was less than 100% healthy Wednesday night.

The Dallas Mavericks 22-year-old superstar came out scorching against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 5 of the best-of-7 series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The series is tied 2-2 with each team winning both games on the other’s court.

Doncic made six of his first eight shots, including 5 for 5 from the 3-point arc, and had 19 points in the first quarter. The Mavs led 35-28 to start the second quarter.

Doncic strained his neck during Game 3 and was in obvious pain during Game 4. Mavs coach Rick Carlisle estimated Doncic was feeling about 85% healthy.

