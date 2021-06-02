Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic’s career-best playoff 1st quarter leads Mavericks early against LA Clippers
It did not matter if Luka Doncic was less than 100% healthy Wednesday night.
The Dallas Mavericks 22-year-old superstar came out scorching against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 5 of the best-of-7 series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The series is tied 2-2 with each team winning both games on the other’s court.
Doncic made six of his first eight shots, including 5 for 5 from the 3-point arc, and had 19 points in the first quarter. The Mavs led 35-28 to start the second quarter.
Doncic strained his neck during Game 3 and was in obvious pain during Game 4. Mavs coach Rick Carlisle estimated Doncic was feeling about 85% healthy.
