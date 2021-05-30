LA Clippers even series after dominating Game 4 win over Dallas Mavericks

It’s now a three-game series.

The Dallas Mavericks, who stunned the Los Angeles Clippers by taking Games Nos. 1 and 2 at the Staples Center last week, failed to defend their home court. The Clippers evened the best-of-7 series 2-2 with a dominating Game 4 win Sunday night at American Airlines Center.

The Clippers led by 16 at halftime and kept a healthy lead the entire second half to win 106-81. The Clippers led by as much as 28 in the second half.

Game 5 is set for 9 p.m. Wednesday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Game 6 is Friday at a time to be determined at the AAC. Game 7, if necessary, is June 6 in Los Angeles at a time to be determined.

"It felt way better today than yesterday, and I just keep doing massages, ice it down, and be ready for Wednesday."



Luka Doncic, who was cleared to play despite a strained neck after Game 3, winced in pain multiple times Sunday night and only played more than 35 minutes. He finished with 19 points, six rebounds and six assists and sat for much of the fourth quarter. Kristaps Porzingis had 18 points on 7 of 12 shooting.

“I played terrible,” Doncic said. “So you just have to move on to the next one.”

Kawhi Leonard led all scorers with 29 points and added 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks.

