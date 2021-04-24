Kristaps Porzingis’ ankle injury forces 20th missed game as Mavericks host Lakers

Dallas Mavericks’ Kristaps Porzingis (6) works to the basket as Los Angeles Lakers’ Andre Drummond (2) and Dennis Schroder (17) defend during an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Thursday, April 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) AP

Kristaps Porzingis will not play Saturday night when the Dallas Mavericks host the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center.

Porzingis left Thursday’s game in the third quarter with an ankle injury. He came down awkwardly on his left ankle after going for a rebound. The Mavericks held on to beat the Lakers, 115-110. The Mavs are calling it an ankle sprain.

The Mavs announced Porzingis was unavailable a little more than an hour before the 7:30 p.m. tip. They also said Josh Richardson was unavailable because of right hamstring tightness and Tyrell Terry was unavailable because of personal reasons.

Maxi Kleber, who has dealt with a low back contusion, will be available tonight.

Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said the team doesn’t think Porzingis’ injury is serious “but the decision for him to sit tonight was not a close call.”

It will be Porzingis’ 20th missed game this season. The Mavs are 9-10 without Porzingis this season and 20-17 overall without him the past two seasons.

Porzingis has been plagued by injuries for the past three years. He tore the ACL in his left knee while with the Knicks in February 2018. That required surgery and forced him to miss the entire 2018-19 season, after he was traded to the Mavericks. During Game 3 of the playoffs last September, he tore the meniscus in his right knee, which forced him to miss the first part of this season.