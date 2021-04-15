‘Ridiculous.’ LeBron, Steph Curry react to another Luka Doncic buzzer-beating shot

Luka Doncic did it again.

The Dallas Mavericks superstar hit another game-winning 3-pointer to beat the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night.

Doncic’s circus shot won the game 114-113 and blew up social media with some of the NBA’s biggest stars reacting to his heroics.

“WOW WOW WOW!!!!! Cmon @luka7doncic you ain’t serious man!!” is how LeBron James reacted to the play.

Steph Curry summed it up with one word: “Ridiculous.”

Former Mavs players Jason Terry reacted to Tyson Chandler’s message on Twitter, who said “This dude Luke Doncic is ridiculous.”

Terry said: “Something serious any era.”

ESPN’s Rachel Nichols couldn’t believe Doncic’s shot. “I keep watching this @luka7doncic shot and it keeps getting more and more insane,” she said.

Doncic’s shot prevented another disappointing loss to an inferior team. He becomes the first player in franchise history with multiple game-winning 3-point, buzzer-beating shots in the regular season and playoffs.

He’s the fourth Mavericks players with multiple buzzer-beating shots in a season, joining Dirk Nowitzki, Monta Ellis and Michael Finley.

