Dallas Mavericks
‘We send out thoughts and love.’ Reaction to news of Shawn Bradley’s paralysis
The news of former Dallas Mavericks center Shawn Bradley being paralyzed sent shock waves through the NBA.
The former second overall draft pick and 14-year NBA veteran, including the last nine with the Mavs, was struck while riding a bike near his home in St. George, Utah, on Jan. 20.
The news and a statement by Bradley were announced by the Mavericks in a press release on Wednesday.
NBA players, coaches and organizations reacted to the news on social media. Bradley turns 48 on Thursday.
“I just read the news about Shawn Bradley’s devastating injury,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Such terrible news. Speaking for the entire Warriors organization, we send our thoughts and love to Shawn and his family.”
Former Mavericks coach Avery Johnson, who coached Bradley in 2005, his final season in the league, sent prayers on Twitter.
“Prayers for Shawn Bradley. A great family man, former teammate and played for us with the @dallasmavs,” Johnson said. “Hoping for a speedy recovery.”
In the team’s release, Mavs owner Mark Cuban wished Bradley the best during his recovery
“We are saddened to hear of Shawn’s accident. Shawn has always been incredibly determined and shown a fighting spirit,” Cuban said. “We wish him nothing but the best in his recovery. He will always be a part of our Mavs family.”
Comments