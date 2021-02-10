Dallas Stars troll Mark Cuban and Mavericks with grandstanding message on national anthem

The Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks kneel during the national anthem before a playoff game in August in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. AP

The Dallas Stars have weighed in on the national anthem flap, even if no one asked them.

The team posted a message on social media seemingly trolling the Dallas Mavericks and owner Mark Cuban who have chosen not to play the anthem before games through 13 games this season at American Airlines Center. The Mavs apparently will begin playing the anthem again, perhaps Wednesday night when they host the Atlanta Hawks, according to the Washington Post.

The Stars’ owners seem to be unnecessarily trolling Cuban and grandstanding. The Stars have allowed a limited number of fans at games this season. The Mavs have only allowed fans on a very limited basis recently.

We have issued the following statement regarding the National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/7ZR7HXMW73 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 10, 2021

“The national anthem is a time-honored tradition and the Dallas Stars will continue to perform the Star-Spangled Banner prior to our games at American Airlines Center,” the team posted on Twitter. “As the only National Hockey League team in Texas, we are proud to represent our state and our country.”

In a news release, Cuban explained his stance on the anthem, including those that feel the anthem does not represent them.

“We respect and always have respected the passion people have for the anthem and our country. But we also loudly hear the voices of those who feel that the anthem does not represent them. We feel that their voices need to be respected and heard, because they have not been,” Cuban said. “Going forward, our hope is that people will take the same passion they have for this issue and apply the same amount of energy to listen to those who feel differently from them. Only then we can move forward and have courageous conversations that move this country forward and find what unites us.”