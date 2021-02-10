‘Why does Mark Cuban hate America?’ Reaction to Dallas Mavericks not playing anthem

Mark Cuban’s decision to stop playing the National Anthem before Dallas Mavericks’ games has drawn strong reactions across social media.

The Mavericks haven’t played the anthem before any of their 13 games this season but no one noticed until The Athletic pointed it out Tuesday night.

Now everyone, from country singer John Rich to Megyn Kelly to Ben Shapiro are reacting to the news.

“Wonder what he’d do if I bought a ticket then stood up in my seat and got the whole crowd singing it at the top of their lungs? Would he usher us all out? I’d like to see that,” Rich said in a message on Twitter.

One of the reasons Cuban likely decided to stop playing the anthem is the fact that for most of the 13 games at American Airlines Center, there have been few if any fans in the arena.

New Orleans Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy applauded the move.

“This should happen everywhere. If you think the anthem needs to be played before sporting events, then play it before every movie, concert, church service and the start of every work day at every business,” Van Gundy said. “What good reason is there to play the anthem before a game?”

You know how I know the Dallas Mavericks deciding not to play the national anthem before games isn’t actually a big deal? Because no one noticed until just now. https://t.co/EEdP9NI2ud — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) February 10, 2021

Why doesn't Fox & Friends play the National Anthem before the start of every show? https://t.co/ou7S6abLU6 — Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) February 10, 2021

Why does Mark Cuban hate America? — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) February 10, 2021

Been saying this for the longest!! Thank you! Also appreciate you taking the first step @mcuban https://t.co/hcYdjQooB8 — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) February 10, 2021

This should happen everywhere. If you think the anthem needs to be played before sporting events, then play it before every movie, concert, church service and the start of every work day at every business. What good reason is there to play the anthem before a game? https://t.co/HvnBtXhgGS — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) February 10, 2021

So, American billionaire #MarkCuban will no longer play the National Anthem at Dallas Mavericks games. Wonder what he'd do if I bought a ticket then stood up in my seat and got the whole crowd singing it at the top of their lungs? Would he usher us all out? I'd like to see that:) — John Rich (@johnrich) February 10, 2021

Based on the NBA's commitment to screwing Hong Kong freedom fighters, they should just play the Chinese national anthem https://t.co/KErws30PsI — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 10, 2021

The fact that nobody noticed this until 1/3 of the way through the season says a lot about the importance of the anthem before sporting events. https://t.co/efFYtqsHDd — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) February 10, 2021

Mavericks owner @mcuban has decided not to play the national anthem before home games. Good. Unless we’re going to make it a daily staple in American life - and I’ve seen no movement for that - it doesn’t belong at our domestic sporting events https://t.co/DwJV1XbphL — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) February 10, 2021

Fans who still choose to attend should put their hands on their hearts and just start singing it. Now that would be a moment. https://t.co/TY6Ccl6zIs — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 10, 2021