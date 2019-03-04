Watch as Brooklyn Nets fans give Dirk Nowitzki a classy farewell

If this turns out to be the final season for one of the greatest in NBA history, Dirk Nowitzki, it’s been a classy farewell from opposing fans.

Among the classiest include Dirk’s final game in Boston and more recently, Doc Rivers’ announcement with 9 seconds left against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Let’s add the Brooklyn Nets.

Monday’s game in Brooklyn was not a pretty one for the Dallas Mavericks as they lost by 39. But the fans gave Dirk a send off that will give you goosebumps.

Nowitzki hit a 15-footer with 3:50 left to a roaring ovation. Oddly enough, it cut the lead to 41, Dirk’s jersey number. The fans at Barclays Center gave the Big German a standing ovation when he was subbed out shortly after.