Watch as Brooklyn Nets fans give Dirk Nowitzki a classy farewell

By Brian Gosset

March 04, 2019 10:59 PM

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki could be playing the final 25 games of his career when the Mavs resume play Friday night against the Denver Nuggets. Of the 25 games, 12 are at home. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com
If this turns out to be the final season for one of the greatest in NBA history, Dirk Nowitzki, it’s been a classy farewell from opposing fans.

Among the classiest include Dirk’s final game in Boston and more recently, Doc Rivers’ announcement with 9 seconds left against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Let’s add the Brooklyn Nets.

Monday’s game in Brooklyn was not a pretty one for the Dallas Mavericks as they lost by 39. But the fans gave Dirk a send off that will give you goosebumps.

Nowitzki hit a 15-footer with 3:50 left to a roaring ovation. Oddly enough, it cut the lead to 41, Dirk’s jersey number. The fans at Barclays Center gave the Big German a standing ovation when he was subbed out shortly after.

Brian Gosset

Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.

