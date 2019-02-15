Dallas Mavericks

Granbury’s Leta Andrews again a finalist for Basketball Hall of Fame

By Stefan Stevenson

February 15, 2019 05:07 PM

Former Grandbury coach Leta Andrews has more than 1,400 basketball wins.
Former Grandbury coach Leta Andrews has more than 1,400 basketball wins.

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Legendary Granbury High School basketball coach Leta Andrews was named one of 13 finalists for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for the third time.

Maybe this time they’ll get it right.

Andrews, who won a national record 1,416 games and went to 15 state tournaments, wasn’t even a finalist a year ago after two previous years being a finalist.

Andrews, who retired in 2014, joins 12 other finalists, including longtime NBA coach Bill Fitch (Rockets, Celtics), longtime Oklahoma State coach Eddie Sutton and former NBA players Chris Webber, Ben Wallace, Jack Sikma, Sidney Moncrief, Paul Westphal, Bobby Jones and Marques Johnson.

Others include Texas native and former WNBA star Tersesa Weatherspoon, college coach Barbara Stevens and NBA referee Hugh Evans.

