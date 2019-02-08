Mavericks waive veteran forward after trade with Kings

The Dallas Mavericks requested waivers on Zach Randolph, several days after acquiring the forward in a trade with the Sacramento Kings.

Randolph, 37, hasn’t played this season for the Kings. He and forward Justin Jackson were acquired from the Kings for Harrison Barnes.

Randolph (6-9, 250), a 17-year veteran, averaged 14.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 59 games a year ago.

