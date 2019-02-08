Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks waive veteran forward after trade with Kings

By Stefan Stevenson

February 08, 2019 07:42 PM

DALLAS

The Dallas Mavericks requested waivers on Zach Randolph, several days after acquiring the forward in a trade with the Sacramento Kings.

Randolph, 37, hasn’t played this season for the Kings. He and forward Justin Jackson were acquired from the Kings for Harrison Barnes.

Randolph (6-9, 250), a 17-year veteran 

The 17-year veteran has yet to appear in a game this season. He averaged 14.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 25.6 minutes in 59 games (58 starts) for the Kings in 2017-18. Randolph has also played with Portland, New York, Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis.

