Still dealing: Mavs trade Harrison Barnes to Kings for Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph

The Dallas Mavericks are still dealing.

The Mavericks have agreed to trade Harrison Barnes to the Sacramento Kings for Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph, according to multiple reports, including ESPN.

Word of the trade started to leak during the Mavs’ second half against the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday night at American Airlines Center.

Barnes started and had three points in 17 minutes in the first half. He did not play in the second half and it was unclear whether he knew about the pending trade while sitting on the Mavs’ bench.

“I got word of it during the game. I thanked him for over two and a half years of being a model pro,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. “I’m going to miss him an awful lot. He’s a special guy. He’s an example for what you want your kids to be.

“Things are going to look much different on the court. We’re going to be much smaller.”

The move would clear salary cap space for the Mavs to add an expensive free agent. Barnes, 26, is earning a base salary of $24.1 million with a cap hit of $24,793,702 and a dead cap value of $49,209,769.

Jackson, who turns 24 on March 28, is in his second season in the NBA after being drafted with the 15th overall pick in the 2017 draft. He grew up in Houston. The small forward is averaging 6.7 points and 2.8 rebounds this season.

Randolph, a 37-year-old veteran center/forward, is in his 17th NBA season. He’s averaging 14.5 points and 6.7 rebounds in 25 minutes a game this season.

Carlisle also praised Barnes for his reaction to the news.

“I thanked him in front of the team for being a model professional,” he said.