Another month, another honor for Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic became the first Dallas Mavericks rookie to earn the NBA’s Western Conference Rookie of the Month in each of his first three months in the league when he earned the Janauary honor on Friday.

The only other Mavs rookie to earn at least three Rookie of the Month honors was Jay Vincent in 1981-82.

Joel Embiid is the last player to earn the award the first three months of the season in 2016-17. Karl-Anthony Towns is the last Western Conference player to do it in 2015-16.

Doncic averaged 22.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 6.4 assists in 14 games in January. He had two triple-doubles and three 30-point games in the stretch. He was the first rookie since Steph Curry in 2010 to score 25 or more points in five consecutive games from Jan. 7 to Jan. 16. From Jan. 9 to Jan. 16 he averaged 25 points, five rebouns and five assists in four consecutive games, becoming the first rookie to post such a streak since Michael Jordan in 1984-85.