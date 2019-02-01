Dirk headed back to NBA All-Star Game as special roster addition, along with Dwyane Wade

Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki is going back to the All-Star Game.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver named Nowitzki, as well as Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade, as special team roster additions for the All-Star Game in Charlotte on Feb. 17.

“Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade embody the best of the NBA: remarkable skill, drive and professionalism as well as a deep devotion to strengthening their communities and growing the game around the world,” Silver said in a statement. “As a global celebration of basketball, our All-Star Game is an ideal setting to salute these first-class NBA champions and Finals MVPs.”

Team captains LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will select the 10 All-Star Game starters in the first round, the 14 reserves in the second round and Nowitzki and Wade in the third round. Team LeBron will make the first pick in the first and third rounds and Team Giannis will have the first pick in the second round.

Nowitzki, who will be making his 14th All-Star appearance, ranks seventh on the NBA’s all-time points list (31,275) and is the career scoring leader among international players. The 7-footer from Germany won the 2006-07 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award, becoming the first European-born player to earn the honor. He was also named the 2011 Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award winner after leading the Mavericks to their first NBA championship.

Nowitzki is in his 21st season with the Mavericks, becoming the first player to play 21 seasons with the same team. With 906 career regular-season victories, Nowitzki is the sixth-winningest player in NBA history. The 12-time All-NBA Team selection has played in the fourth-most regular-season games (1,491).

He ranks 11th on the NBA’s career list for three-pointers made (1,935) and won the Three-Point Contest at NBA All-Star 2006. He has career averages of 21.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game and stands as the Mavericks’ franchise leader in points, rebounds, blocked shots, field goals made, three-pointers made, free throws made and games played.