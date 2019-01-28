Luka Doncic made history with big game. Now you can be part of it ... if you act fast

Luka Doncic’s historic night on Sunday has gotten the commemorative trading card treatment.

The Dallas Mavericks rookie became the first player in NBA history to record two triple-doubles as a teenager when he scored 35 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out 10 assists in Sunday’s loss to the Toronto Raptors at American Airlines Center.

Panini America released a commemorative card to mark the achievement as part of their Panini Instant collection. That catch, however, is it’s only available for 24 hours. So depending on when the clock started, you’ve probably got until about 5 p.m. Tuesday. The card is available in a base version, “numbered to 10 green version and a black one-of-one” on a first-come basis.

Hopefully, this description from Panini makes sense to card collectors because it might sounds like gibberish to some. Prices range from $9.99 nd up, depending on the variation of the card, according to the Panini release. You can order the card from the Panini store by clicking here.

Donic, who turns 20 on Feb. 28, collected his first triple-double in a loss at Milwaukee on Jan. 21.