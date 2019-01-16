What could Mavs get for Dennis Smith Jr.? Ranking trade targets on two most-likely suitors

What appeared to once just be a possibility seems like a certainty these days.

The Mavericks are almost certainly going to trade Dennis Smith Jr., a point guard the franchise selected No. 9 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft. At least, according to reports.

Owner Mark Cuban, head coach Rick Carlisle and the players, including Smith Jr. (he’s currently out with an illness and has missed more than a dozen games this season in total), have talked about the rumors.

But one reason seems to be at the foundation of everything. Despite the reportedly strong friendship between Smith Jr. and rookie sensation Luka Doncic, there’s only one basketball. And both of them need it in their respective hands.

Since the 21-year old’s availability became widely known, the demand for his services have been relatively strong.

An ESPN report also indicate that the Suns and Magic, two teams with a need for a point guard, have emerged as the most prominent suitors.

At this point, it is hard to know if any offers have been made, or which team has put together the most enticing package.

Here are a few of the targets from each squad that could realistically come back to the Mavericks in a trade:

Phoenix Suns

No chance: DeAndre Ayton, C; Devin Booker, G

Neither the most-recent No. 1 overall pick, nor a potentially perennial All-Star are walking through the door.

Long shots: Suns 2019 first-round draft pick

The Suns appear to be headed back to the bottom (best odds) in the NBA Lottery once again. They are currently own the NBA’s fourth-worst record. So, they could provide a pick that replaces the one the Mavericks traded to the Hawks last spring.

Realistic centerpieces: Josh Jackson, F; Mikal Bridges, Forward; Kelly Oubre, F

All three play on the wing and, in theory, would fill a need. Bridges might provide the best fit as a three-and-D type player. Jackson and Oubre offer more athleticism. But both have struggled to adapt to the nuances of the NBA game and present a similar problem (reportedly) as DSJ.

Orlando Magic

Long shots: Aaron Gordon, F

He’s much more likely to be included in a deal than the Suns’ top two players or even their first-round pick. But the Orlando’s second-leading scorer is just 23 and still has room to hit his ceiling.

More likely: Nikola Vucevic, C, Mohammed Bamba, C

Vucevic is actually the Magic’s leading scorer and would be a tremendous fit in Rick Carlisle’s offense. But he is already 28 and is slated to be an unrestricted free agent after this season (per spotrac.com).

Meanwhile, many draft experts linked Bamba and Dallas last spring. But, at least this far in his young career, the Texas Longhorns product has struggled to find his role on the court.

Obviously, there will be other pieces included in the deal (the Mavericks would love to unload guard Wesley Matthews and his hefty contract), but these are the main pieces in-play.