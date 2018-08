The Mavericks have added some depth via trade.

On Wednesday, the team acquired center Chinanu Onuaku from the Houston Rockets in exchange for cash considerations.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news and provided the details.

Houston will send Onaku and cash to Dallas for a 2020 second-round pick swap, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/aL1a6CXwzw — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 1, 2018

Onuaku may not put up strong numbers on offense, but he does have a unique approach to free-throw shooting.