Basketball
Former Texas A&M standout Khris Middleton staying with Milwaukee Bucks
Khris Middleton has turned himself into one of the top wing players in the NBA.
That is why the former Texas A&M standout is set to sign a five-year, $178 million with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to reports. The fifth-year is a player option.
Middleton has developed into a star with the Bucks, shining alongside reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Middelton joined the Bucks in 2013.
Middleton, 27, averaged 18.3 points, six rebounds and four assists last season with the Bucks, earning All-Star honors.
He entered the NBA as a second-round pick by the Detroit Pistons in 2012 out of A&M.
