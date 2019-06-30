Reaction to Damian Lillard reportedly agreeing to a $196 million contract extension

Portland Trailblazers all-star guard Damian Lillard is reportedly on the verge of signing a massive max contract extension to stay on the west coast long term, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is working toward agreement on a four-year, $196 million super maximum contract extension, league sources told @TheAthleticNBA@Stadium.
Damian Lillard absolutely, 100% deserves all the money. Rip City could not ask for more in a franchise player. He has redefined this organization, developed as a leader, and shown his true mettle over and over again.
