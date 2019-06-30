Basketball

Reaction to Damian Lillard reportedly agreeing to a $196 million contract extension

Portland Trailblazers all-star guard Damian Lillard is reportedly on the verge of signing a massive max contract extension to stay on the west coast long term, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
That’s a whole lot of cash.

All-Star guard Damian Lillard is reportedly on the verge of signing a 4-year, $196 million max contract extension to stay with the Portland Trailblazers, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Twitter lost its collective mind at the size of the contract:

