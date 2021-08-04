Texas Motor Speedway didn’t look far to find its next general manager

Texas Motor Speedway has promoted Rob Ramage as the track’s next general manager. Ramage replaces Eddie Gossage, who left TMS this summer. Courtesy of Speedway Motorsports

Speedway Motorsports conducted a national search to find the next general manager for Texas Motor Speedway. After all, the company had to replace Eddie Gossage, who had been in the role since the track opened in 1996.

But the right person to succeed Gossage happened to be just down the hallway.

Rob Ramage has been promoted to senior vice president and general manager of TMS, Speedway Motorsports president and CEO Marcus Smith announced on Wednesday.

Ramage, 53, has served as a TMS executive and general counsel since 2013.

“I was really pleased, frankly, when it came down to the final few that we had an internal candidate that fit the bill perfectly,” Smith said, “and that was Rob Ramage.”

Gossage, known as a showman and old-school promoter, announced he’d be stepping down in May. His final event was the NASCAR All-Star race in June.

Smith opened his remarks by congratulating Gossage on a remarkable 32-year career with Speedway Motorsports before “turning the page to a new chapter” for TMS under Ramage.

Ramage has done a little bit of everything in his eight years at the track, from taking tickets to directing traffic to engaging with fans to driving maintenance tractors.

But his primary duties centered on risk management and working with government entities, business leaders and community advocates. Before joining TMS, Ramage practiced law in Dallas.

Asked about the biggest challenge in transitioning into his new role, Ramage said: “Letting people know they can shine and watching them grow in their given roles and their responsibilities. We have so many talented people working here at the track.”

Ramage mentioned his passion for racing and is excited to continue hosting marquee NASCAR and IndyCar events. However, Ramage also views the track as an entertainment venue that is capable of landing large-scale music events and continuing to host events such as the Ducks Unlimited Expo.

“Those are the kinds of things I want to leave my individual mark on,” Ramage said.

Ramage then added: “I’d like to make this a premier property for big, large-scale music events. That’s something I’m really focused on as a new event for TMS.”

Added Smith: “We have big plans for Texas Motor Speedway. It’s a phenomenal facility and in one of the greatest markets.”

The first signature event for Ramage will be the NASCAR playoff race weekend in October highlighted by the Cup Series’ Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 on Oct. 17.