TMS president Eddie Gossage to step down this summer, says ‘timing just feels right’

Texas Motor Speedway president Eddie Gossage will step down this summer following the NASCAR All-Star Race. mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

The man who has been the face of Texas Motor Speedway since it opened is stepping down.

President Eddie Gossage is leaving the track after this summer’s NASCAR All-Star Race.

“The timing just feels right after 32 years with the company,” Gossage said in a statement. “The Smith family and Speedway Motorsports changed my life and I will forever be appreciative and grateful.

“Before my wife Melinda and I chart our next adventure, I’m thankful that I get to come full circle as a promoter with the NASCAR All-Star Race.”

Speedway Motorsports will launch a nationwide search for Gossage’s successor.

Gossage, 62, joined Speedway Motorsports in 1989 as the vice president of public relations at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Speedway Motorsports executive chairman Bruton Smith took Gossage under his wing and handed him the reins when the company opened TMS in far north Fort Worth.

Gossage was named general manager of TMS in 1995, and added the title of president in 2004. The track opened in 1996.

“When I built Texas Motor Speedway, I had plenty of architects, accountants and attorneys, but what I really needed was promotion,” Smith said in a statement. “That’s where Eddie came in. They say ‘everything’s bigger in Texas,’ and I needed a big personality in Dallas/Fort Worth. Eddie’s become a shrewd businessman over the years, but he’s remained a publicist at heart, and he never forgot what the entertainment business is about—having FUN.

“I am grateful for all that Eddie has done for our company. He’s been a promoter, friend and an asset to the entire motorsports industry.”

Gossage has made a name for himself for his promotions over the years. He had two trained capuchin monkeys sell programs at the 2010 fall race. He gave Tony Stewart a life-sized bobblehead as a retirement gift, and Jeff Gordon a couple Shetland ponies. In 2015, he built the world’s largest LED high-definition TV known as “Big Hoss.” And the list goes on.

TMS also became a place to be and be seen during its heyday under Gossage. The track hosted a number of musicians, ranging from the Rolling Stones to Willie Nelson, as well as a number of high-profile athletes, including Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin and Olympic gold medalist Carly Patterson.

“Eddie Gossage has been synonymous with Texas Motor Speedway’s success, and his contributions to our company and the speedway’s impact on the state of Texas during his career are immeasurable,” Speedway Motorsports president and CEO Marcus Smith said in a statement. “Beyond the big events, wild pre-race shows and publicity stunts, Eddie has always been the biggest fan of the fans. No one has more desire to give them a memorable experience. I’ll always be thankful for his dedication to our company and the inspiration he’s given our staff to always put the fans first.”

The NASCAR All-Star Race is scheduled for June 13. Ticket information is available through the track’s website.