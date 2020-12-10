Texas Motor Speedway opens 25th NASCAR season with races June 12-13

Texas Motor Speedway will host five NASCAR races in 2021, it’s 25th season.

The schedule was released Thursday and begins with three races June 12-13, including the Camping World Truck Series’ SpeedyCash.com 400 at noon June 12. Later that day the Xfinity Series’ Texas 300 starts at 3 p.m.

The NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 13. All three races are set to air on FS1.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 is scheduled for 2 p.m. Oct. 16 and the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 17. Both of those races will air on NBC.

TMS’ race season opens with an IndyCar doubleheader event May 1-2.