Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Texas Motor Speedway

Texas Motor Speedway opens 25th NASCAR season with races June 12-13

Texas Motor Speedway will host five NASCAR races in 2021, it’s 25th season.

The schedule was released Thursday and begins with three races June 12-13, including the Camping World Truck Series’ SpeedyCash.com 400 at noon June 12. Later that day the Xfinity Series’ Texas 300 starts at 3 p.m.

The NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 13. All three races are set to air on FS1.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 is scheduled for 2 p.m. Oct. 16 and the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 17. Both of those races will air on NBC.

TMS’ race season opens with an IndyCar doubleheader event May 1-2.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Texas Motor Speedway

TMS to give Speedway Motorsports credit to fans who can’t attend postponed NASCAR race

October 26, 2020 6:05 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service