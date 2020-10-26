TMS to give Speedway Motorsports credit to fans who can’t attend postponed NASCAR race

NASCAR has postponed the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway once again.

Rainy weather on Monday forced the racing circuit to delay the race until Tuesday. NASCAR hopes to start the race at 11 a.m. The race completed just 52 of a scheduled 334 laps on Sunday before wet weather forced a red flag. A race must complete at least 50% of the laps to be deemed official (167 laps).

NBCSN will carry television coverage of the race when it resumes, although there is rain in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fans who purchased tickets for the original race are welcomed to attend. New tickets will also be sold at Gate 4. Gates open at 10:30 a.m.

Fans who purchased tickets but are unable to attend will be eligible for the “Speedway Motorsports Weather Guarantee.” Speedway Motorsports, which owns TMS, will give fans a credit of equal or lesser value to use at any 2021 race at one of its tracks (TMS, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the NASCAR event at Circuit of the Americas in Austin next year).