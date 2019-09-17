Here’s how you can purchase Texas Motor Speedway season tickets for 2020

We drove an Indycar around Fort Worth, through a Whataburger drive-thru Star-Telegram Digital Reporter, Prescotte Stokes III, took a chauffeured ride around Fort Worth in an Indycar stopping at a Whataburger, Kroger and the Fort Worth Stockyards. The response from people on the streets, "Is that your car?" Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Star-Telegram Digital Reporter, Prescotte Stokes III, took a chauffeured ride around Fort Worth in an Indycar stopping at a Whataburger, Kroger and the Fort Worth Stockyards. The response from people on the streets, "Is that your car?"

Texas Motor Speedway is already gearing up for the 2020 racing season.

The track will begin selling season tickets for next season at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Packages start as low as $199 for adults and $30 for kids 12-and-under, and can be purchased through the track’s website or by calling 817-215-8500.

The 2020 season features the traditional three weekends of races a year. TMS’ spring race is a NASCAR tripleheader with the truck series, Xfinity series and Cup series all running from March 26-29.

The summer date is June 4-6 highlighted with an IndyCar night race (Saturday June 6). That weekend also features the NASCAR truck series.

And the fall date is Oct. 23-25 featuring the NASCAR Cup series (Oct. 25). This is a week earlier compared to past years, eliminating a long-standing conflict with the opening weekend of Texas deer hunting season.

TMS encourages fans to purchase season tickets to obtain the following perks --

▪ Discounts on merchandise, pit passes, parking, camping, The Speedway Club and more

▪ Access to the pre-race show including driver introductions for spring and fall NASCAR Cup series races (not included in the $199 season ticket price point)

▪ Exclusive invitations and discounted tickets for Speedway Children’s Charities events

▪ A personal account manager to help with anything you need at the track

While TMS is making its 2020 season ticket packages available, the track has one more race weekend left on its 2019 schedule.

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity will come to town for playoff races on Nov. 2 (Xfinity) and Nov. 3 (Cup). Tickets for that race weekend are as low as $99 and available by visiting the track’s website or calling the ticket office at 817-215-8500.

Here’s TMS’ full 2020 racing schedule --

Thursday, March 26

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Practice

Friday, March 27

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

Vankor 350 (NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series)

Saturday, March 28

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

My Bariatric Solutions 300 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

Sunday, March 29

O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 (NASCAR Cup Series)

Thursday, June 4

NTT IndyCar Series Practice

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Practice

Friday, June 5

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Qualifying

NTT IndyCar Series Qualifying

Rattlesnake 400 (NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series)

Saturday, June 6

Texas Indy 600 (NTT IndyCar Series)

Thursday, October 22

Tony Stewart Presents the Vankor Texas Sprint Car Nationals (The Dirt Track)

Friday, October 23

NASCAR Cup Series Practice

NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice

Tony Stewart Presents the Vankor Texas Sprint Car Nationals (The Dirt Track)

Saturday, October 24

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

Sunday, October 25

Texas 500 (NASCAR Cup Series)