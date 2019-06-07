Biffle shocks field, wins trucks race at TMS while surviving a record 13 cautions

Takuma Sato of Japan qualifies first for the DXC Technology 600 IndyCar Series at at 220.25mph at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX on June 7, 2019 Special to the Star-Telegram

So apparently running in NASCAR is just like riding a bike.

Greg Biffle showed that Friday night in the SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Biffle, who hasn’t run in NASCAR since 2016, hopped into the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota and shocked the field in a record-setting Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

“It means a lot to me,” Biffle said. “There’s a lot of competitive trucks here. These guys [in the pits] make the difference. I don’t even know what to say. This truck was really fast. It took me a little bit.”

It marked the sixth time in nine races the No. 51 Toyota has won this year, with Busch winning five times.

Biffle survived a record-setting 13 cautions and then won a 10-lap duel against veteran Matt Crafton for his first Truck Series win since 2001. That was the last time Biffle ran full-time in the Trucks and the Monster Energy NASCAR driver had raced just one time in the series in the last 18 years.

“I needed a few more,” Crafton said.

It’s the only scheduled start of the year for the 49-year-old Biffle, who also won the Truck Series at TMS in June 2000. It was the fourth win for Biffle at TMS, who also won twice in the Cup series.

Tyler Ankrum, who graduated from high school at the track before the race, finished third.

Biffle’s win came on a night when only 18 of the 32 trucks were running at the end of the 167-lap race, with just nine on the lead lap.

Johnny Sauter, who has five TMS wins including last spring’s race, won the first stage but his chances at winning No. 6 came to an end early in Stage 2. After getting shuffled back during the pit stops after the stage, Austin Hill got loose inside Sauter and sent him into the wall in Turn 4.

That dropped Sauter – one of just four Gander Outdoor Truck Series regulars to win this year – out of contention as he finished 13th.

Polesitter Todd Gilliland’s bid for his first Trucks win also came to an end in Stage 2. Gilliand led 31 laps and got loose while running first. He hit the wall, ending the night for the No. 4 Toyota.