TMS president rips Formula One for scheduling same date: ‘Shame on Formula One’

Texas Motor Speedway hasn’t been overly fond of Formula One since it started racing at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas.

Speedway Motorsports Inc. chairman Bruton Smith dismissed the notion that F1 races would impact events at TMS when COTA opened.

Now, TMS president Eddie Gossage is ripping the series for scheduling the 2019 race on the same dates as TMS’ NASCAR weekend in November.

“Shame on Formula One for doing this to the fans,” Gossage said. “Fans have recognized this as the NASCAR date on this weekend since its inception long before Circuit of the Americas was built. I would think a lot of fans – myself included – would enjoy going to both races. Now Formula 1 is making fans choose only one. Yet another bad call by Formula 1 showing their infamous indifference toward the fans.”

TMS recently announced its 2019 schedule after it reached a four-year extension to bring back IndyCar races through 2022.