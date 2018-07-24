What series finale is coming to Texas Motor Speedway? It could give you wings

Texas Motor Speedway has landed a championship finale.

The Red Bull Air Race World Championship is coming to town on Nov. 17-18, the track announced Tuesday morning.

The series visits only one other U.S. city -- Indianapolis on Oct. 6-7 -- this season.

TMS has hosted the air races in the past, September of 2014 and in 2015.

“This is probably the most unique event we have ever hosted,” TMS president Eddie Gossage said in a news release. “You sit in the stands and look down to see the airplanes race around and through the pylons. We appreciate Red Bull Air Race’s faith in us by awarding the 2018 championship race to Texas Motor Speedway.”

According to the release, pilots reach speeds of 230 mph while navigating a “low-level, slalom track featuring 82-foot-high, air-filled pylons.”

Fans interested in attending the air race can purchase tickets at www.redbullairrace.com.