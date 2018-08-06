NASCAR Chairman arrested on a charge for DUI and a controlled substance, report says

Brian France, the CEO and Chairman of NASCAR, was arrested on Sunday for aggravated driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to a Sag Harbor Village (N.Y.) Police Department news release.

The news was first reported by TMZ.

Law enforcement officials saw France run through a stop sign at 7:30 PM. After being stopped by police, France then failed a field sobriety test. Police then searched France and his vehicle, which is when they found his supply Oxycodone.

According to the report, France spent the night in jail and was released Monday morning following his arraignment.

