Texas Rangers match 26-year-old milestone in loss to Houston Astros

Texas Rangers left fielder David Dahl tumbles on a diving catch-attempt Friday in a loss to the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. It was the Rangers 10th consecutive loss, the longest losing streak for the team since 1995 and tied for the third longest in club history. AP

The Texas Rangers entered historic territory Friday night in Houston.

And not the good kind of history.

The team lost its 10th consecutive game, the longest losing streak for the club in 26 years, as the Astros took the series opener 7-3 at Minute Maid Park. It’s tied for the third-longest losing steak in club history.

The Rangers’ longest losing streak was 15 consecutive losses in 1972, the team’s first year in Arlington.

Friday’s loss matches the 10-game skid in 1995. In fact, it was almost 26 years to the day. That team actually finished above .500 at 74-70.

The 2021 Rangers dropped to 35-63 and are 25 games behind the first-place Astros. The current stretch started with two losses to Oakland before the All-Star break. Since the break, the Rangers have lost eight consecutive games. They’ve been outscored 61-13 in the past eight games.

The Rangers have two losing streaks of nine games or more for the first time in team history.

Longest losing streaks in Texas Rangers history

15 — Sept. 13-30, 1972



12 — April 22-May 6, 1982



10 — July 10-23, 2021



10 — July 17-26, 1995



10 — July 7-17, 1976



9 — May 30-June 8, 2003



9 — June 6-16, 2000



9 — April 9-19, 1987