Will the Texas Rangers ever score again? Team shutout for 3rd straight game for 1st time
The Texas Rangers have never been this bad.
If not reflected in their record — and that is the third-worst in the majors — their past four games have been statistically their worst. That includes Monday’s 14-0 loss to the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
The Rangers were shutout for the third consecutive game, a first for the team since it moved to Arlington in 1972.
And they’re not losing pitching duels either. They’ve lost their past four games since the All-Star break by a combined score of 39-2. They haven’t scored in 23 consecutive innings. If not for a two-run homer by Eli White in the ninth inning Friday against the Blue Jays, Texas would be looking at 32 innings without a run.
The 37-run differential over a four-game span ties a club record. They lost by 37 combined runs from Sept. 24-27, 2017, which included one game against the Athletics and three against the Astros.
Not even ace Kyle Gibson could change the momentum Monday against the Tigers. Gibson allowed a season high eight earned runs in five innings. That eight earned runs ties a career high.
The Rangers were held to four hits Monday and have been outhit 45 to 16 in the past four games.
Two of the four games included seven-inning games in a Sunday double-header against the Blue Jays in Buffalo, N.Y.
