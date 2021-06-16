Who’s heating up on Texas Rangers’ farm? This player could be next added to roster.

The next position player to potentially be promoted to the Texas Rangers’ roster won’t be found in the team’s Top 30 prospect rankings compiled by industry publications.

He was a 13th-round pick six years ago, and no team selected him during the Rule 5 draft in December.

The player is first baseman Curtis Terry, who is crushing Triple A pitching for Round Rock after an uninspiring first stint at big-league spring training.

The Rangers don’t have a true backup at first base behind Nate Lowe. They also have been wildly inconsistent offensively.

The belief is that Terry can hit major-league pitching and will hit major-league pitching if given the opportunity. He might leave the Rangers with no other choice but to promote him.

“He’s been a discussion here recently, coming out of the instructional league and in the winter,” said Jon Daniels, the Rangers’ president of baseball operations. “One, he’s killing it at the plate. He’s gotten better defensively. Just overall, like with professionalism and maturity standpoint, he’s probably grown as much as anybody in the system.

“There’s nobody that the organization’s pulling for more, and if he keeps he keeps going he’s going to get an opportunity here this year.”

Terry entered Tuesday batting .311 with a team-best 10 homers and 29 RBIs. The last two numbers are third in Triple A West.

He has continued to work on his defense, which has always been a struggle but has improved to the point where he likely won’t be a liability.

“It may be just a matter of time before it happens,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “We were impressed in spring training. He didn’t have a great spring, but at the same that didn’t seem to bother him when he went to Triple A and started raking.”

Terry was riding a four-game hitting streak entering Tuesday, though with only one hit in each game. Despite the mini cool down, he’s on this list of Rangers minor-leaguers whose stock is on the rise.

Here’s are five more Rangers minor-leaguers to watch (former first-round picks Cole Winn (2018) and Cole Ragans (2016) are off to fast starts at Frisco and High A Hickory):

Bubba Thompson, OF

The 2017 first-round pick has had a renaissance to start the season at Double A Frisco after a lousy 2019 and no action in 2020 as COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the minor-league season. Thompson entered Tuesday with a .275 average, a .346 on-base percentage from the top of the lineup and an .821 OPS courtesy of 13 extra-base hits. He’s still striking out too much, but he’s also showing more of a hit tool than in the past.

Jake Latz, LHP

Frisco is oozing with quality starting pitching, and Latz is part of the group after his first big-league camp. Following a unique college career, the Rangers took Latz in the fifth round of the 2017 draft. He has a 2.89 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 28 innings, and opponents are hitting a mere .147 against him. Included in his nice start to the season was an 11-strikeout game over six innings June 1.

Evan Carter, OF

It’s too early for the Rangers to start rubbing the noses of all those “experts” who mocked the Carter selection at 50th overall last year, but Carter is showing all the things the Rangers saw when taking him in the second round. He entered Tuesday batting just .236 at Low A Down East, but he had 34 walks to only 28 strikeouts. He had also collected 11 extra-base hits and 12 steals, usually as the leadoff hitter in his first professional assignment. And he’s only 18.

TK Roby, RHP

Selected the round after Carter, Roby has been dominant for Down East. The 19-year-old has recorded 35 strikeouts to only seven walks in the first 22 innings of his professional career, and opponents are batting only .177 against him. Down East has pitched well, with a Low A East-best 2.97 ERA. Fellow right-hander Nick Krauth, an undrafted free agent last year, has a 2.36 ERA in six starts.

Luisangel Acuna, SS

Down East has been starved for offense, and part of the reason was the slow start by Ronald Acuna Jr.’s little brother. Luisangel Acuna, though, entered Tuesday batting .375 this month to lift his average to .235. His June OPS was .945. Acuna is part of a deep crop of shortstops in the minors, and it could be getting deeper if the Rangers use the No. 2 overall pick next month on prep shortstop Jordan Lawlar, Marcelo Mayer or Brady House.