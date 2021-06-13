Texas Rangers snap historic road skid with blowout win over Los Angeles Dodgers

Texas Rangers’ Jonah Heim, right, gets congratulations from Eli White after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth inning Saturday night at Dodgers Stadium. The Rangers won 12-1 to snap a 16-game road losing streak. AP

The Texas Rangers are off the schneid.

For the first time since May 6 — a span of 37 days and 16 games — the Rangers won on the road.

The 12-1 win over the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday night at Dodgers Stadium, couldn’t have come at a better time, too.

The Rangers were not only ailing from the road winless stretch, but they were also blown out in humiliating fashion, a 12-1 loss in the series opener Friday.

On Saturday, it was payback time as the Dodgers were on the receiving end of a beatdown.

Jonah Heim and Nate Lowe had two-run homers among their three hits apiece to power the Rangers. Jason Martin hit his first major league homer and Willie Calhoun had an RBI triple in the win to snap the longest road losing streak in the American League since 2010 and the longest in the AL within a single season since 1970.

Kolby Allard (2-2) allowed five hits in five scoreless innings for the Rangers, who won for just the third time in 16 games overall — one night after taking a 12-1 loss of its own at Chavez Ravine.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa extended his hitting streak to 10 games with three hits and also stole three bases for the Rangers, who had scored only 18 runs in their previous eight road games.

The Rangers battered NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer (6-5) for nine hits and six runs — both season highs for the Dodgers’ new starter. Bauer struck out eight and got his first hit for the Dodgers, but also took his first back-to-back losses of the season.

The 12 runs and 17 hits allowed by the Dodgers are season-worst totals.

The 16 consecutive road losses are the longest in Rangers history and is tied for the franchise record with the Washington Senators, who lost 16 in a row in their expansion 1961 season. The Senators, of course, moved to Arlington in 1972 and became the Rangers.

No matter how futile the Rangers have been on the road during the stretch, the Arizona Diamondbacks have them beat, so to speak. The DBacks have lost their past 19 road games. It’s the longest road losing streak in a single season since Milwaukee lost 17 straight in 1970.

The 16 consecutive losses matches the fifth-longest road losing streak since 1969.

During the 16-game road losing streak, the Rangers had a team ERA of 6.29 and a team batting average of .189.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.