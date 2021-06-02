Fans should like new Texas Rangers policy for outside food, water at Globe Life Field

Just in time for the start of their next homestand Friday, the Texas Rangers have updated policies for Globe Life Field.

The big news: Fans can bring outside food and water into the ballpark.

But before packing a smorgasbord, fans need to keep three rules in mind.

1. Outside food much be sealed in a clear plastic bag no larger than 1 gallon.

2. All water bottles must be sealed, under 1 liter, and the water must be non-flavored.

3. Only one bag of food and one bottle of water per ticket will be allowed.

The other significant change to the guest policy involves bags and purses that can be carried in. All soft-sided bags and purses that are no larger than MLB mandate of 16 inches by 16 inches by 8 inches are now allowed. Backpacks are not allowed except for medical reasons or manufacture diaper bags.

“We are instituting these revised food/beverage and bag policies for the convenience of our guests,” executive vice president Rob Matwick said. “These policies are the original ones we planned to have for Globe Life Field at the start of the 2020 baseball season prior to the pandemic.”

The Rangers open a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday and play a two-game series against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Rangers were the first team to open its ballpark to full capacity, which they did for the home opener, and they lifted their mask requirement last month.